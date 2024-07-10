A Ligue 1 club are interested in snapping up one of Arsenal’s stars and the player in question is keen on the move.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has been focusing on boosting his squad ahead of next season with a host of players linked with a possible switch to the Emirates Stadium.

However, players could also leave Arsenal, with squad churn an inevitability over the course of the summer transfer window.

Now Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is attracting attention from Roberto De Zerbi’s new club, French giants Marseille.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Marseille are looking closely at a possible swoop to take Nketiah to Ligue 1 this summer.

The striker is aware of the interest from Marseille and is keen on the move.

While any move is still at an early stage, it is suggested that the first contacts are positive.

Marseille are currently trying to push through a deal to sign Mason Greenwood from Manchester United and Nketiah would arrive in addition to the Red Devils star.

De Zerbi has seen Nketiah at close quarters in the Premier League and believes he would be a good fit at the Stade Velodrome.