Former Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield is leaving MLS club Charlotte FC and heading back to English football, according to journalist Tom Bogert.

Arfield left Rangers last summer after his contract at Ibrox ran out and headed to the United States.

He put pen to paper to a contract with Charlotte FC which ran until the end of 2024, but had an option for a further year, throughout 2025.

The 35-year-old has made 14 appearances in the MLS this year, but has struggled to command a starting spot.

Arfield even saw himself sent off in a 2-2 draw against Orlando.

Now he is calling time on his MLS adventure and was not training with Charlotte FC today.

The former Rangers midfielder is to join a side in the lower leagues in England.

The destination that Arfield is heading to is unknown.

In England, the midfielder played for both Burnley and Huddersfield Town; the Terriers are now in League One.