Turkish champions Galatasaray have become a ‘real possibility’ in the race to land a free agent that Liverpool are keen on.

With Euro 2024 now rapidly approaching its end, the summer transfer window is expected to move up a notch.

Clubs have started to welcome players back for pre-season and the pressure will be on those stars who have not yet decided their next clubs to take a decision.

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot is out of contract this summer following the expiry of his Juventus deal and he is hot property.

A host of clubs are keen on Rabiot and Liverpool are in the thick of the hunt for his signature.

Galatasaray though are now putting in a big push for Rabiot and, according to DAZN Italia, the Turkish side are a ‘real possibility’ for the midfielder.

Rabiot is willing to listen to all the proposals on his table before he decides and signing up with Juventus again has not been ruled out.

While Rabiot is beyond the age range of players that Liverpool usually target, at 29 years old, Reds boss Arne Slot may want more experience.

Liverpool have seen both Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara go this summer, taking with them substantial experience and know-how.