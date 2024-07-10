Ankara Keciorengucu president Sedat Tahiroglu has admitted he has heard Liverpool and Arsenal want Baris Alper Yilmaz and is hoping the Turkey international makes the right choice.

Yilmaz joined Galatasaray from Ankara Keciorengucu in the summer of 2021 and the forward has featured in over 100 games for the Turkish giants.

The 24-year-old’s performances for the Turkey national team at Euro 2024 have attracted interest from several clubs and Yilmaz could be on the move.

Tahiroglu revealed that Keciorengucu are set to receive 20 per cent of the sale of Yilmaz due to a sell-on clause and believes that the star could command a transfer fee in the region of €30m.

The Keciorengucu president admitted that he is aware of Liverpool and Arsenal’s interest in the forward and thinks that the important thing for Yilmaz is to make the right decision about his future.

“We have 20 per cent of Baris Alper Yilmaz’s share, but we have not received a meeting request from Galatasaray on this issue”, Tahiroglu told Turkish daily Aksam (via Star).

“I hear that Liverpool want him, Arsenal want him, but I know that Nuri Sahin definitely wants him [at Borussia Dortmund].

“I don’t think the price will be €50m. He can be sold for around €30m.

“Turkish football needs to pave the way for young people.

“I hope he will make the best decision for himself. It is not about the money.

“The important thing is that Baris Alper goes to a team where he will be successful because he will be the face of Turkey.”

The 24-year-old shone has won the Turkish Super Lig twice at Galatasaray, along with winning the Turkish Super Cup, and he may feel the time has come for an adventure abroad.