Hull City have kicked off efforts to raid Championship rivals West Brom for one of their key players in the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Tigers are looking at the prospect of losing Jaden Philogene and Liam Delap this summer, while Jacob Greaves is another heading for the exit door.

Now Hull are looking towards West Brom for a signing and they want to land Okay Yokuslu, who is in demand this summer amid sides from Turkey trying to sign him.

Last season, Yokuslu featured a total of 46 times for West Brom in the Championship and helped them reach the playoffs, but he is into the final year of his contract.

Hull spy an opportunity to pick up the experienced midfielder and, according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, have kicked off attempts to sign him.

How open West Brom will be to letting Yokuslu move to Championship rivals in Hull remains to be seen.

Both Besiktas and Trabzonspor are interested in the midfielder and selling him abroad could appeal more to West Brom.

Yokuslu was in action for Turkey at Euro 2024 this summer and featured in both the round of 16 and the quarter-finals.

Hull will now hope to be able to do a deal with West Brom for the midfielder and keep him in the Championship for next season.