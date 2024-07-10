Lazio sporting director Angelo Mariano Fabiani has revealed that the club are still in contact with Manchester United for Mason Greenwood, who is expected to join Marseille this summer.

Manchester United rejected an offer of €20m plus a 50 per cent sell-on clause from Lazio for the forward earlier in the summer.

The Serie A giants are yet to improve on that offer while Marseille now have a deal in place with Manchester United to sign Greenwood in the ongoing transfer window.

The French club are still to agree personal terms with the player but remain confident of getting a deal over the line soon.

However, Lazio are yet to give up on the attacker and Fabiani claimed that talks are still ongoing with Manchester United.

He indicated that there is still optimism about taking Greenwood to the Eternal City in the ongoing window.

Asked about the Greenwood situation, Fabiani was quoted as saying by Italian outlet Calciomercato.it: “We are still in contact with Manchester United.

“There have been some disruptive actions but it’s part of the transfer market.”

Asked if he is optimistic, he added: “I was born an optimist.”

Marseille are being urged not to sign Greenwood by a section of their fans who are not comfortable with the forward’s previous legal issues in England.