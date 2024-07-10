Italian Serie A side Cagliari could launch a raid on Ibrox for one of Rangers’ attackers this summer, with the Gers said to value the player at €5m.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has been strengthening his squad this summer ahead of the new season, but players are also expected to move on from Ibrox.

Rangers will want to bring in cash in the market to support their efforts to strengthen the squad and striker Cyriel Dessers has been linked with a possible exit.

The Scottish giants paid around €5m to sign Dessers from Italian side Cremonese and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he is wanted back in Italy.

Cagliari are looking at Dessers and are interested in bringing him back to Serie A.

Rangers are suggested to want €5m for the striker, which would effectively see them get their money back on him.

Cagliari finished in 16th spot in Serie A last season.

They managed to scored 42 goals in 38 Serie A games last term and will want Dessers to increase that number should they sign him from Rangers this summer.