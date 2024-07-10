Shrewsbury Town are interested in taking Aston Villa youngster Tommi O’Reilly on loan this summer, according to Shropshire Live.

The 20-year-old attacking midfielder is a product of the Aston Villa academy and last season made his debut for the senior side in the Europa League.

O’Reilly went out on loan to join Spanish outfit Real Union in the second half of last season.

However, he missed a large part of his loan spell due to a wrist injury and made only two appearances for the Spanish outfit.

O’Reilly is highly rated at Villa Park, and in January, he signed a long-term contract until 2028.

The midfielder is now drawing attention from League One outfit Shrewsbury Town, who want to take him on loan.

Shrewsbury Town manager Paul Hurst wants to add quality to his midfield and believes that O’Reilly is the right man for the job.

Now all eyes will be on Aston Villa to see whether they will be willing to let the 20-year-old go out on loan this summer.