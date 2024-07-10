Manchester United and Bologna are currently in talks to discuss the payment terms of Joshua Zirkzee’s proposed move to Old Trafford this summer.

Zirkzee has given his consent to a move to Manchester United and has already agreed personal terms on a contract with the club.

Manchester United have also reached an agreement with his agent, Kia Joorabchian, over the commission he would be due for the transfer.

The club are prepared to trigger the €40m release clause in his Bologna contract but are open to discussing a deal that would see them pay the figure over several instalments.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the two clubs are now in talks to try and outline the payment terms for the transfer.

Triggering the clause would mean Manchester United would have to pay the fee in one lump sum.

However, the club would prefer to spread out the payments and are keen to discuss a different deal with Bologna.

Zirkzee is still involved in the Netherlands’ European Championship campaign and would likely want his future sorted out before he goes for his holidays.