Brazilian defender Welington has doubts about a move to Southampton because he fears he could just be battling to survive in the Premier League and was aspiring to more than that.

Saints want to agree a pre-contract agreement with the Sao Paulo defender given his current deal runs out at the end of the year.

They have been battling Serie A side Torino for his signature and recently sent an intermediary to Brazil to finalise the deal.

Southampton would like to sign Welington this summer, but would need an agreement with Sao Paulo.

Welington is having doubts about moving to Southampton though, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

The left-back fears that if he moves to Southampton he will just be part of a team battling relegation in the Premier League, which is not what he was aspiring for.

Torino are continuing to work to sign Welington and are speaking to his agent and Sao Paulo on a daily basis, however there is an issue.

Southampton have more financial power than Torino, which is giving them a big advantage in the race.

Welington is happy to move to Torino, but a deal would need to be agreed.

Given Southampton being in the mix, Torino are looking at alternatives to Welington.