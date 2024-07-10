Talk of Liverpool breaking their academy wage structure to land 15-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea is not correct, according to the Daily Mail.

The Merseyside giants are on the verge of signing the teenage winger from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

The 15-year-old winger will sign the paperwork later this week to complete his move to Liverpool from the Blues.

There were claims that Liverpool agreed to break their historic wage structure in the academy to land the winger this summer.

However, those suggestions have been dubbed ‘PR spin from the Chelsea end’ and no such structure is being smashed for Ngumoha to join the Reds.

Liverpool are adhering to their disciplined wage structure at academy level despite being on the verge of landing the highly-rated winger.

Chelsea are likely to be disappointed at the way they are losing one of their brightest prospects to a Premier League rival.

Liverpool will now look to make sure that Ngumoha lives up to his potential and progresses through the youth set-up at Anfield to eventually impact the first team.