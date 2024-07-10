Dutch journalist Leon ten Voorde has taken aim at one of Rangers’ players and thinks the Gers star is guilty of choosing his clubs just based on how much he will be paid rather than whether they are the right fit.

Philippe Clement’s Rangers kicked off their pre-season preparations this summer by taking on Standard Liege in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Gers played out a 0-0 draw with the Belgians and have another game scheduled on Saturday against Ajax.

Striker Sam Lammers, who spent the second half of last season on loan with FC Utrecht, is not at the training camp and was left behind to train with the Rangers B team.

He looks to be on his way out and Dutch journalist Ten Voorde is critical of the decisions that Lammers has made in his career.

Ten Voorde thinks the striker is guilty of putting the wages he would earn at a club ahead of whether it represents the best move.

“Sam Lammers has not put football first his entire career. He always chose clubs where you think: you’re not going to get to play there”, Ten Voorde was quoted as saying by Utrechtfans.

“You get the feeling that he chooses the money. Go play football. He is unaffordable in terms of salary.

“FC Twente, AZ or FC Utrecht would be good clubs for him. Then he will have a very nice life after 35. But until 35 it is wonderful if you can do nice things.”

Ten Voorde challenged Lammers to put his football first, instead of money, telling the Rangers striker he is in his prime and needs to play.

“But he is in the prime of his life now, so you want to play football, don’t you? You can choose between one and a half million and 500,000.”

Rangers forked out around £3.5m to sign Lammers and it has been suggested they would like to make a profit on him this summer.