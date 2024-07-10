Tottenham Hotspur academy director Simon Davies has rejected an offer to become Wales assistant coach in order to stay at Spurs, according to football.london.

Davies joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2022 as the head of methodology and last summer he was promoted to the academy director role.

The 50-year-old works closely with Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou to help with the development of Spurs academy players.

Wales have appointed former Premier League star Craig Bellamy as their new manager after the departure of their previous boss, Rob Page.

The 44-year-old tactician is now assembling his coaching staff and wanted Davies to join his staff as his assistant.

However, it has been claimed that Davies has turned down the Wales assistant offer to stay with the north London outfit.

Davies worked with the new Wales boss during his time at Belgian outfit Anderlecht, where both of them worked under Vincent Kompany.

The 50-year-old has vast experience working in England, having spent six years at Manchester City before leaving to join Anderlecht in 2019.

After rejecting Wales’ offer, Davies will be determined to continue working with Postecoglou this season to help young Spurs players get into the first team.