An exit route for one of Tottenham Hotspur’s stars that was out on loan last season is now ‘very unlikely’, according to the BBC.

Tottenham sent a number of players out on loan last term after they fell out of favour with Ange Postecoglou, with Joe Rodon and Djed Spence joining Leeds United.

Rodon completed the full season at Leeds, but Spence saw his spell brought to an early end and moved again in January, to Genoa.

Genoa also secured an option to buy him for a fee of £8.5m as part of the agreement with the north London club.

They have been interested in signing him on a permanent deal, but were keen to negotiate a lower fee as they felt the option to buy figure was too high.

The two clubs have been in talks over a potential deal but it is now claimed to be ‘very unlikely’ that an agreement will be reached.

Genoa are not expected to sign Spence on a permanent deal from the Premier League club this summer unless there is an unexpected change.

Spence has reported for pre-season at Spurs and is training under Tottenham manager Postecoglou.

Tottenham still want to move him on and now shopping him around other clubs to attract offers.