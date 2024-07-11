Arsenal are getting closer to an agreement to sign one of their key transfer targets, with agent Alessandro Lucci working to smooth out the remaining details needed.

The Gunners are swinging into action in the summer transfer window as they attempt to reinforce Mikel Arteta’s options.

The Spanish tactician is keen to recruit a new centre-back to strengthen his defence and a star of Euro 2024 is on his agenda.

Arsenal are working to sign Italy defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and are firm favourites to get a deal done.

Bologna are determined that the deal must be right as they will have to pay a whopping 50 per cent of the fee to Calafiori’s former club Basel.

Talks are progressing in the right direction and, according to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, Calafiori’s agent Lucci is hard at work.

Lucci is now working to smooth out the remaining gaps between the two clubs to get a deal finalised.

Arsenal are convinced about the defender’s quality and want to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

Bologna want €50m, plus bonuses and the inclusion of a sell-on clause.