Besiktas have rejected a cash plus Alex Moreno offer from Aston Villa for teenage talent Semih Kilicsoy.

Despite being just 18 years old, Kilicsoy has made his presence felt at senior level finishing last season with 15 goal contributions in 35 matches.

His potential has not gone unchecked with a number of top European clubs keeping an eye on him.

Aston Villa are among them and Unai Emery’s side have even gone on to take the first step in the direction of signing the player.

A bid has been tabled containing cash plus 31-year-old left-back Moreno, according to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun.

Besiktas have rejected the bid terming it to be too low.

It now remains to be seen whether Aston Villa return with yet another offer in the coming days to convince the Turkish giants to sell him.

The Villans have held a long-term interest in Kilicsoy, having explored the idea of signing him in the January transfer window as well.