Birmingham City have accepted an offer from fellow League One club Barnsley for Emmanuel Longelo, according to Sky Sports News.

Blues are set to experience squad turnover over the course of the summer transfer window after dropping down into the third tier.

Bringing in players is expected to happen as they back boss Chris Davies, but stars will also leave and Longelo is now close to the exit door.

Barnsley have made a bid for the left-back and it is good enough for Birmingham to accept it.

Blues signed Longelo from West Ham United in the January 2023 and he has another two years on his deal.

He made 17 appearances in Birmingham’s disastrous Championship campaign last term and was booked four times.

Now the defender is on his way out of St Andrew’s and is heading for Oakwell.

The move will see Longelo play in League One for the Tykes under their new boss Darrell Clarke.

Barnsley finished sixth in League One last season and have promotion aspirations for next term.