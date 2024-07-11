Blackburn Rovers have asked about signing Leeds United target Alfie Gilchrist on a loan deal, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Rovers boss John Eustace is keen to strengthen his backline and his attention has been drawn towards the Premier League for a possible solution.

Gilchrist is on the books at Chelsea and could be sent out on a loan spell for the new season to gather experience.

The Chelsea defender has been linked with Leeds this summer, but Blackburn have now asked about taking him on loan.

Gilchrist was in and around the Chelsea first team last term.

The defender appeared in eleven Premier League games for the Blues and even got on the scoresheet in a 6-0 drubbing of Everton.

Blackburn do face competition for Gilchrist and it remains to be seen if they can tempt the 20-year-old to Ewood Park.

Eustace’s side kick off their Championship season by playing host to newly promoted Derby County.