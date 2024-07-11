Blackpool have received two offers for the services of forward Kyle Joseph, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Joseph made 30 appearances for Blackpool in League One last season, scoring one goal, which came against Shrewsbury Town.

Much of the attacker’s game time came off the bench and he is unhappy with the situation at Bloomfield Road.

Now Joseph could have opportunities to move on from Blackpool in the ongoing transfer window.

Two clubs have been in to Blackpool with offers to sign Joseph and one of those sides is thought to be Wigan Athletic.

Joseph could be tempted by the idea of a move to either of the two clubs, but it is unclear if the bids are of a high enough level for Blackpool.

The forward turned out against Wigan in League One last term.

Joseph only joined Blackpool last year after impressing during a loan stint at Oxford United.

He came through the youth set-up at Wigan and joining the Latics would be a return home for the 22-year-old.