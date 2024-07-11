Borussia Dortmund have backed out of the race to sign Liverpool linked left-back Ferdi Kadioglu in the ongoing transfer window.

The Fenerbahce left-back has been heavily linked with a move away from the Turkish giants this summer and further boosted his standing with his displays at Euro 2024 with Turkey.

Juventus are interested in signing the defender in a swap deal involving Weston McKennie, but he is attracting serious interest from the Premier League.

Arsenal and Manchester United have both been linked with Kadioglu, while Liverpool are claimed to be hugely keen on the Fenerbahce man.

Dortmund have also been keeping tabs on the defender, but according to Sky Deutschland, they are no longer looking to sign him.

The Bundesliga giants are in the market for a left-back and Kadioglu has been on their radar.

However, Fenerbahce’s asking price of €25m to €30m has put off Dortmund from wanting to sign him at this stage of the summer transfer window.

The Bundesliga outfit do not want to spend such figures on Kadioglu and are now considering alternative targets.

Fenerbahce’s asking price should be well within the range of his Premier League suitors if they want to sign him.