Bristol Rovers are rapidly closing in on making an addition to their squad with a medical set to take place today, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

Gas boss Matt Taylor wants to bolster his squad and is keen on adding to his options in the middle of the park.

He has his focus on landing a midfielder who has departed Steve Evans’ League One side Rotherham United and is now closing in.

The player in question is Jamie Lindsay, who is available as a free agent after his exit from the New York Stadium.

Terms have been agreed with Lindsay about moving to Bristol Rovers and he has been booked in for a medical today.

The Gas will put the midfielder through his medical paces and if he comes through without an issue then he will put pen to paper.

Lindsay, 28, is a product of Celtic’s youth set-up.

Rotherham United signed the midfielder in 2019 and last term he made 21 appearances in the Championship for the Millers.

He played under Taylor at Rotherham.