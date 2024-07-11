The agent of Tottenham Hotspur target Desire Doue is in talks with Bournemouth and Roma, as well as Turkish giants Galatasaray.

Galatasaray are putting in a big push to land Doue from French top flight side Rennes.

Doue is keen to move on from Rennes this summer and the Turkish outfit are in pole position to sign the 19-year-old, with talks having been held.

The winger has also regularly been linked with Tottenham this summer, but Spurs appear not to have firmed up that interest yet.

Doue’s side are holding talks on a contract with Galatasaray, but according to Turkish outlet Sports Digitale, his agent is also speaking to Roma and Bournemouth.

The winger’s camp are keeping their client’s options firmly open and are holding parallel talks with several sides.

Doue made 31 appearances in Ligue 1 for Rennes last term, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

He shone against Lyon in January, scoring and assisting in a Ligue 1 clash which his Rennes side won 3-2.