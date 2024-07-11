Cardiff City are close to landing a key defensive target from a Premier League club, according to Wales Online.

Erol Bulut’s side finished in 12th spot in the Championship table last season and leaking goals was a major concern.

Cardiff conceded 70 goals across their 46 league games, a total which was even worse than relegated Birmingham City.

Now the Bluebirds are looking towards the Premier League for a solution to their defensive woes and are closing in on Calum Chambers.

Chambers is on the books at Aston Villa, but he has entered the final 12 months of his deal at Villa Park.

Cardiff’s swoop has progressed to such an extent that they have now booked a medical for Chambers.

The Welsh giants are pleased with the versatility that Chambers will offer across defence and even as a defensive midfielder.

Chambers made eight appearances for Aston Villa over the course of last season as he struggled to find favour with Unai Emery.