Champions League club Atalanta are plotting a new bid after Celtic rejected their opening offer from Southampton target Matt O’Riley, according to Football Scotland.

Brendan Rodgers is determined to hold on to the attacking midfielder this summer despite interest in him from across Europe.

Atalanta tabled a bid worth £15m for the playmaker and were keen to negotiate a transfer for the Dane.

However, Celtic rejected the offer and even declined to enter into negotiations for the potential departure of O’Riley

Atalanta are not prepared to give up yet and it has been claimed that they are working on a new offer.

The Serie A club have identified O’Riley as a top target and are keen to take him to Italy in the ongoing transfer window.

They will try again with a new bid for the Celtic midfielder.

Newly promoted Premier League side Southampton are also interested in him, with O’Riley sharing a special connection with Russell Martin from their time together at MK Dons.

However, his wage demands are a major obstacle for the Saints who are unlikely to pay the kind of figures the Dane wants.