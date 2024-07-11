Aston Villa out on loan star Philippe Coutinho has a special clause in his Vasco da Gama contract to make it difficult for bitter rivals Flamengo to sign him.

The Aston Villa outcast returned to Brazil on a deal that will keep him there for the season.

Coutinho has previously drawn interest from Vasco’s rivals Flamengo though the player himself has made his choice clear about returning to his childhood club.

Vasco though have not taken any risk and have inserted a special clause in Coutinho’s loan deal that will make it difficult for Flamengo to sign him.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, in the event Flamengo want to sign the midfielder from Aston Villa, who still have Coutinho tied down with a contract until 2025, they will have to pay a fee to Vasco.

If the loan is terminated for Coutinho to then sign for Flamengo, the sum due to Vasco would be £1.4m.

Aston Villa have not been able to get Coutinho off their books on a permanent basis having to send him on loan to Qatari club Al-Duhail last season.

In 43 matches Coutinho has played for Aston Villa, he has found the back of the net six times and has also set up three goals for his team-mates.