Swedish side IFK Goteborg are sending club official Christopher Telo to visit Premier League side Wolves for talks.

IFK Goteborg and Wolves are discussing a deeper relationship and collaboration across a number of fronts.

The Swedish side have been in talks with the Premier League club and they are now prepared to ramp up their work.

Telo recently hung up his boots at IFK Goteborg, but he now has a new role within the club’s sporting department.

IFK Goteborg are sending Telo to pay a visit to Wolves, according to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.

The Swedish side could take players on loan from Wolves as part of the collaboration as it moves forward.

IFK Goteborg currently sit just above the drop zone in the Swedish top flight.

They only narrowly avoided being relegated into the Swedish second tier last year, staying above the the danger zone by just a single point.