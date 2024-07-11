Crystal Palace are watching the situation regarding Hull City winger and Aston Villa and Ipswich Town target Jaden Philogene, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Ipswich are pushing to sign Philogene from Hull City and have had a bid accepted, but that is bid which Aston Villa, using a matching clause, have now matched.

The ball is in Philogene’s court as to where he wants to go, though he is travelling with Hull City on their pre-season tour.

Crystal Palace are also interested in Philogene and are keeping a close eye on the situation around the winger.

The Eagles though are determined that they do not want to overpay for Philogene.

Whether they are prepared to jump into the mix now is unclear, with Aston Villa and Ipswich currently trying to convince the attacker about a move.

If Philogene goes to Aston Villa, then he will cost them 30 per cent less than Ipswich would have to pay, due to a sell-on clause.

Barcelona were also keen on Philogene until recently, but are not in a position to compete with his Premier League suitors, while the winger also wants to stay in England.