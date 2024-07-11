Derby County are closing in on a deal for the signature of Cardiff City midfielder Ebou Adams this summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Adams spent the latter half of last season on loan at Pride Park and played a key role in getting Derby promoted back to the Championship.

Paul Warne is a huge admirer of the midfielder and has been on having him back at the club this summer.

The two clubs have been in talks over a deal for a while, but Cardiff rejected two bids from Derby previously for Adams.

However, it has been claimed that a breakthrough has been found in negotiations between the two clubs.

Derby are now close to agreeing on a fee with Cardiff as they push to take Adams back to Pride Park in the coming days.

The two clubs are expected to finalise a deal that would see the midfielder return to Derby soon.

The Rams are set to pay just under £1m to secure the signature of Adams on a permanent deal.

They will hope to see him make a big impact in their Championship campaign.