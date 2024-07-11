Joshua Zirkzee’s versatility as a forward has been a key reason behind Erik ten Hag pushing Manchester United to sign him this summer.

The Dutch forward is on the verge of completing a move to Old Trafford in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Manchester United have decided to pay a fee of €42.5m over three years rather than trigger the €40m release clause in his Bologna contract.

Personal terms on a five-year contract are also in place between Zirkzee and Manchester United, with agent commissions also sorted out with his representatives.

Zirkzee is set to undergo a medical with Manchester United on Friday and according to Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad, Ten Hag pushed to sign him for a key reason.

The Dutchman has the versatility to play different attacker roles such as a number 9, behind a leading man up front or as a number 10.

Ten Hag admires his ability to play a variety of positions in attack and has been pushing to one more different forward option than Rasmus Hojlund.

The Manchester United manager believes that Zirkzee offers him a different option to use in attack.

He will be hopeful of seeing Zirkzee hit the ground running in the Premier League.