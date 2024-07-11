Everton look set to miss out on a midfielder that they have held talks with as he is poised to sign a new contract at his current club.

With a new PSR period now having arrived, Everton are operating with more optimism in the transfer market, especially amid a proposed takeover.

Sean Dyche’s side have been linked with a host of players and are expected to do business in the coming weeks.

They have held talks with Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi, who is available on a free transfer, according to the BBC, but he is expected to stay at the King Power Stadium.

The midfielder is, it is suggested, ready to pen a fresh deal to continue his time with Leicester.

Unless there is a last minute change of heart on the part of the player, he will be staying at the Foxes.

French giants Marseille also held discussions with Ndidi.

Missing out on the midfielder could be a blow for Everton, dependent upon how much Dyche wanted to land him.

Ndidi, 27, made 32 appearances in the Championship for Leicester last season as they won promotion back to the Premier League.