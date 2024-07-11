Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has rejected an approach from the United States to take over as their new boss, according to the Athletic.

Klopp left Liverpool after the end of the Premier League season in May and has been keen to take a break from the game.

The German headed to the Spanish island of Mallorca, where he has a villa, and has been looking to recharge his batteries.

The US national team are on the lookout for a new manager and have zeroed in on Klopp.

With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the US would like to appoint the former Liverpool boss for the tournament.

Klopp though has no interest in the role and has turned down the approach from the US team.

The German insisted he continues to want to take a break from the game and is not interested in taking over.

The US continue to hold an interest in Klopp, but it appears unlikely they will be able to land one of the top managers in world football.