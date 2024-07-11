Former Rangers star Scott Arfield is heading to Bolton Wanderers after leaving MLS club Charlotte FC, according to journalist Tom Bogert.

Arfield left Rangers only last summer, moving to the United States, where he featured in 14 games overall for the MLS side.

However, just one year on, he is set to return to Europe yet again, this time to join England’s League One.

in League One, Arfield will join Ian Evatt’s project to take Bolton to the Championship at the end of next season.

Arfield will add experience to the Bolton squad, having played in both the Premier League and the Championship.

He also went on to earn promotion from the Championship to the Premier League with Burnley in 2016.

It now remains to be seen when Bolton manage to announce Arfield’s capture.

They missed out on the chance to clinch promotion last season, losing 2-0 to Oxford United in the playoff final.