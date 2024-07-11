Sheffield United have rejected an offer from Fulham for midfielder Vinicius Souza but the two clubs have continued to hold talks, it has been claimed in Brazil.

Souza impressed despite Sheffield United getting relegated from the Premier League to the Championship last season.

The defensive midfielder has suitors in the Premier League with Fulham keen to sign him as the replacement for Joao Palhinha, who joined Bayern Munich today.

The Cottagers tabled a bid of €18m to tempt Sheffield United into selling him, according to Brazilian journalist Julio Miguel Neto.

However, the Blades were quick to reject the offer as they are holding out for more money from his departure.

Sheffield United are keen to sell him as Souza’s wages are far too high for a player in the Championship.

Therefore, the club have continued to entertain negotiations with Fulham to find a resolution.

Fulham are expected to table a new bid as Souza remains one of Marco Silva’s top targets for the summer transfer window.