Hull City manager Tim Walter has remained coy on the club’s pursuit of Sheffield United target Kieffer Moore this summer, but admits he is a ‘good player’.

The Tigers are pressing forward with talks to sign the striker from Bournemouth in the ongoing transfer window.

He spent the latter half of last season on loan at Ipswich Town and his seven league goals played a key role in getting the Tractor Boys promoted to the Premier League.

Moore is in the final year of his contract and Bournemouth are prepared to sell him for a suitable offer as he is not part of their plans going forward, with Sheffield United having been linked with him.

Walter remained non-committal about Hull’s pursuit of the striker and revealed very little about what was happening behind the scenes.

However, he admitted that Moore is a good player with a good pedigree in the Championship.

Asked about Hull’s pursuit of Moore, Walter told BBC Humberside: “A good player, huh, isn’t he?

“I know the player, but I can’t tell you anything about…if it’s not happened right now I can’t tell you anything about [it].

“We will inform you, keep you informed if it’s like that.”

Sheffield United are currently in the midst of a takeover which is affecting their ability to take transfer decisions and when the situation is cleared up they may have lost out on Moore.