Hull City have opened talks to secure a permanent deal for the signature of Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore, who has been linked with Sheffield United, according to BBC Humberside.

Moore spent the latter half of last season on loan at Ipswich and played a key role in getting them promoted with seven goals in the Championship.

The forward is a proven goalscorer at Championship level and several clubs in England’s second tier have their eyes on him.

Sheffield United are amongst the clubs who are considering signing Moore, but Hull are pushing to take him to the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers are in talks with Bournemouth and are pressing forward to get a deal over the line.

He is in the final year of his contract at Dean Court and the Cherries are keen to sell the striker this summer.

Hull are pushing to get him on a permanent deal and are confident of finalising an agreement for his transfer.

Moore has a solid record in the second tier and has scored 54 times in 173 appearances in the Championship.

Hull are likely to get an influx of cash from several players going and look set to use some to sign Moore.