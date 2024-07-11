The agent of Everton and Newcastle United target Arthur Melo is trying to find a new club for him but a concrete offer is yet to reach his table this summer.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Fiorentina after harrowing injury-riddled spell at Liverpool in the Premier League.

He rekindled his career in the capital city of Tuscany but he is not part of Juventus’ plans from now on and the club want to sell him.

Everton and Newcastle are amongst the clubs who are considering making a move for the Brazilian midfielder in the ongoing transfer window.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), his agent is already working hard behind the scenes to find a new club for the player.

However, so far, no concrete offer has reached the midfielder’s table for a move this summer.

Clubs have shown an interest in him, a group that includes Everton and Newcastle, but for the moment, no concrete negotiations are under way.

With close to seven weeks left in the transfer window, Arthur will hope to find a new club to continue his career away from Juventus.