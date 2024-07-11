Leeds United are set to raid the Premier League to bring in a new signing on a loan deal, according to talkSPORT.

Daniel Farke’s side recently suffered a blow with the exit of promising midfielder Archie Gray, who completed a big money move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Both Diego Llorente and Marc Roca have also left in recent days, bringing more fresh cash into the Elland Road coffers.

Now Leeds are all set to make an addition as they are moving to sign midfielder Joe Rothwell from Premier League side Bournemouth.

The former Blackburn Rovers midfielder is wanted by Leeds on a loan deal.

Rothwell, 29, is expected to complete a loan switch to Elland Road, barring any hiccups.

The midfielder has significant experience in the Championship having played in the league for four seasons at Blackburn Rovers.

He has found his opportunities limited on the south coast and spent the second half of last term at Southampton; now he is heading back up north to join Leeds.

It is unclear if Leeds will have any option to keep Rothwell included in the loan agreement.

The Manchester-born midfielder has two years left on his Bournemouth deal.