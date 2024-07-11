Leicester City are getting a helping hand in pursuit of a target they are pressing to sign, with a Foxes new boy ‘playing cupid’ in an effort to help the deal happen.

New Foxes boss Steve Cooper is determined to strengthen his squad before the start of the new Premier League season.

Leicester have lost Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea, but are close to persuading Wilfried Ndidi to pen a new contract.

Caleb Okoli has now arrived to bolster the defence, switching from Italian side Atalanta.

Okoli played with Juventus winger Matias Soule on loan at Frosinone last season and Leicester are trying to land the Argentine.

According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Okoli is ‘playing cupid’ in an effort to try to convince Soule to make the move to the King Power Stadium.

Okoli is telling Soule all about the ambitious plans at Leicester and hoping to sell the move to him.

Leicester are prepared to put down an offer of €25m plus a further €5m in bonus payments for the winger.

The final decision will though come down to Juventus coach Thiago Motta and whether he wants to keep hold of Soule.

If he does, then Juventus would find it easier to reject the interest from Leicester.