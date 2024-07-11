Manchester United are ‘ones to watch’ in the hunt for Dani Olmo, with Manchester City now ruling out making a move for him, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Olmo has shone brightly for Spain at Euro 2024 and is at the centre of a flurry of transfer speculation due to a release clause in his contract at RB Leipzig.

The attacker’s release clause in his Leipzig contract is now claimed to be valid until 20th July and is set at €60m.

Chelsea and Liverpool do not intend to move for Olmo, but Manchester City have been linked with him.

However, it is now suggested that the Cityzens have ruled out making a move to sign Olmo this summer.

And Manchester United are ‘ones to watch’ in the potential scramble for Olmo, along with Bayern Munich.

The attacker’s suitors are not concerned by his release clause and think Leipzig would be prepared to sell him for a similar fee after it expires.

Olmo, who will be in action in the Euro 2024 final, has scored three goals in five appearances in the tournament so far.