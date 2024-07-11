Manchester United have agreed to pay slightly more than Joshua Zirkzee’s release clause to Bologna in favour of a better payment structure, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils are closing in on a deal to sign the Dutch forward from Bologna in the ongoing transfer window.

Personal terms are in place and Manchester United have also thrashed out an agreement over the agent commission due to his representative.

He has a €40m release clause in his contract but Manchester United will not be triggering the clause.

It has been claimed that Manchester United have agreed to pay a bit more money to make Bologna agree to a softer payment structure.

The two clubs are closing in on a deal that would see Manchester United pay the fee over the next three years.

The deal is now expected to be closed out soon for Zirkzee to travel to England and undergo a medical.

He will sign a five-year contract with the Premier League following the conclusion of all the formalities.