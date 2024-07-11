Ipswich Town are expected to confirm the capture of Manchester City striker Liam Delap within the next 24 hours, according to Sky Sports News.

Town boss Kieran McKenna made a compelling case to Delap to see off interest in the hitman and convince him to move to Portman Road.

Southampton pushed for Delap, but it is Ipswich who have won the chase, with a fee agreed with Manchester City and a medical done.

The remaining aspects of the paperwork are now being finalised and Ipswich are expected to confirm the signing within the next 24 hours.

As part of the deal, worth £20m, Manchester City will hold a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Delap spent time in the youth set-up at Derby County before joining Manchester City.

The Cityzens have nurtured his development with loan spells at Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City.

Delap will now be looking to rise to the challenge of playing Premier League football with Ipswich in the new season.