Joshua Zirkzee has been booked for a medical on Friday ahead of completing his proposed move to Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United have decided against triggering the €40m release clause in his Bologna contract in favour of getting a better payment structure.

The Premier League giants will instead pay a fee of €42.5m but will stagger the payment over the next three years.

Personal terms are already in place between the player’s representatives and the club, including an agreement over agent fees.

It has been claimed that the Dutchman will check in for a medical with the Red Devils on Friday.

The forward will fly into England in the coming hours and will be put through his paces as Manchester United push towards completing a deal.

The negotiations picked up pace following the Netherlands’ defeat to England in the semi-final of the European Championship on Wednesday night.

Zirkzee will sign a five-year contract with an option of another year once all the formalities are completed.