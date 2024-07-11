Manchester United are now closing in on an agreement with Bayern Munich for the signature of Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

With the Netherlands exiting the European Championship on Wednesday night, De Ligt’s future is expected to be decided in the coming days.

The Dutchman has made it clear to Bayern Munich that he wants to leave the club and join Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United have thrashed out personal terms on a contract with the defender and are now in talks with Bayern Munich ‘in a climate of trust’.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, the two clubs are now close to reaching an agreement for the defender’s transfer.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal that would see De Ligt move to Old Trafford.

His agent, Rafaela Pimenta, is working with both clubs to help them reach a final agreement soon.

De Ligt is waiting for the two clubs to agree on a fee before he can travel to England and complete the formalities of a transfer.