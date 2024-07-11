Riccardo Calafiori has given his word to Mikel Arteta as he will not listen to other offers for the moment as Arsenal try to negotiate a deal with Bologna for his transfer this summer.

Calafiori has emerged as Arsenal’s top target as Arteta pushes to bring in a new versatile defender into his squad ahead of the new season.

Chelsea are also interested in the Italy international but Arsenal have the edge in the race to land the centre-back this summer.

Arsenal have been in talks with Bologna but the negotiations have been tough and protracted due to the nature of the potential deal.

However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Arteta has the defender’s word for the transfer this summer.

Calafiori has assured the Arsenal boss that he will not listen to other offers for the moment as the two clubs continue the negotiations.

Bologna are holding Arsenal’s feet to the fire during the negotiations and are not relenting from their demand of getting €50m as a fixed fee.

The Italian club are negotiating every detail of the deal given they would owe 40 per cent of the eventual transfer fee to FC Basel.