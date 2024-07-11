Former Monaco performance director James Bunce will join Newcastle United as part of a planned restructure of the club behind the scenes, according to the Daily Mail.

Newcastle recently confirmed the arrival of Paul Mitchell as their new sporting director to replace Dan Ashworth, who joined Manchester United.

The club also announced the departure of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi from the Newcastle board this summer.

Newcastle are continuing their restructuring of the club behind the scenes and are set to add one more executive.

It has been claimed that Bunce is set to join new sporting director Mitchell as part of a new executive team.

He has been in football for a considerable period of time and was the head of sport science and head of elite performance in the Premier League.

Bunce also served as the director of high performance in the US Soccer Federation before performing a similar role at Monaco for more than three years.

He is likely to be joining Newcastle as the club’s new director of performance under Mitchell.