Nice are interested in signing Fulham defensive target Teden Mengi as a potential replacement for Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

The former Manchester United defender remains a highly rated talent despite Luton Town getting relegated from the Premier League last season.

Fulham are among the clubs who have their eyes on him and consider him the perfect replacement for Tosin Adarabioyo.

However, Mengi is also attracting suitors outside England following his performances for Luton last season.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Nice are considering making a move for the centre-back in the ongoing transfer window.

The Ligue 1 club are looking for a replacement for Todibo, who is expected to leave them this summer.

Mengi has been identified as a defender who could come in and replace the Frenchman in the Nice team.

Luton signed him last summer from Manchester United but could lose him in the coming weeks.

He could be sold for a fee in the region of €12m to €14m in the ongoing transfer window.