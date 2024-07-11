Rangers midfielder Kieran Dowell has termed his boss Philippe Clement a ‘good manager’, who encourages players to try new things and has helped add a few things to his bow.

Dowell has been under the guidance of the 50-year-old since October last year but has missed a chunk of action due to injury.

He managed to recover towards the end of the season though and played three pre-split and two post-split fixtures for the Glasgow side.

Raring to go now for the 2024/25 season, Dowell insists that he has reaped the benefits of having Clement in charge.

Clement has been a crucial influence in training, helping Dowell learn new roles as a midfielder, and he dubbed him a ‘good manager’.

“He is a really good coach in training and he helps you a lot”, Dowell was quoted as saying by the Glasgow Times.

“He has taught me a lot about learning new roles as a central midfielder.

“He has added a few strings to my bow already, which is great.

“He wants you to play, he encourages you to try stuff.

“He is a good manager.”

Dowell will be looking to catch Clement’s eye over the course of pre-season as he stakes his claim for a regular spot in the side under the Belgian manager.