Sheffield United have slapped a monster price tag on Fulham target Vinicius Souza, despite the player being keen to leave, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Souza is a wanted man this summer despite being unable to help Sheffield United survive in the Premier League.

Fulham want the Brazilian and it has been claimed they have seen a bid of around £15m rejected by Sheffield United.

Souza is keen to leave Sheffield United and avoid playing in the Championship in the new season, but Blades want a big fee.

The Bramall Lane outfit believe that Souza is worth a huge £30m.

Souza has been offered to some top clubs in Europe, but so far it is Fulham who are showing the most interest.

Whether the Cottagers would be willing to push the boat out to £30m though is in question.

Fulham have just lost Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich and are now on the hunt for a replacement, with Souza fitting the bill for the recruitment team at Craven Cottage.