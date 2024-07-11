Tottenham Hotspur new boy Lucas Bergvall has revealed that training at his new club has been different from Djurgarden, with ‘so much speed and power’ on display.

The teenager’s move, agreed upon in February, was made official on 1st July, allowing him to move to London.

He did not waste time and got down to training with his new team-mates as a part of their pre-season preparations.

Giving an insight into training under the watchful eye of the Tottenham coaching staff Bergvall revealed that it was tough with speed and power.

However, it has also been a fun experience for the young midfielder, who has also been left impressed by the ‘amazing’ players and staff.

“It’s going really well, this is a fantastic club with amazing players and amazing staff, so I’m really happy to be here and start pre-season”, Bergvall told his new club’s official website.

“Training has been really good, tough as well, so much speed and power. So, yes, it’s been tough, totally different from Sweden, but it’s fun as well.

“It’s a really important time for me, important to get to know everyone before the season starts so we can form that good connection.”

Bergvall will have adequate first-team experience under his belt having played 59 games for two separate clubs since his debut in 2021.

He also managed to earn international experience with Sweden this year playing in a friendly against Estonia in January.