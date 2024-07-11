Wolves have cooled their interest in Everton and Nottingham Forest target Jake O’Brien due to Lyon’s asking price, according to the Daily Telegraph.

With Max Kilman leaving Wolves in favour of West Ham, the club are in the market for a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window and have money to play with.

Wolves are scouring the market for options and have been looking at several defenders ahead of choosing a top target.

O’Brien has been high on the club’s recruitment wish list this summer, but for the moment, it seems he is unlikely to end up at Molineux.

It has been claimed that Wolves have backed off from their interest in Lyon defender for the time being.

Wolves recently made an enquiry for the defender but were put off by Lyon’s asking price.

The French giants want £25m for the centre-back but Wolves have no interest in spending such figures.

Everton and Nottingham Forest are two more Premier League clubs who are mulling over signing O’Brien.

Whether either will be prepared to meet Lyon’s asking price for O’Brien remains to be seen.